VOA Our Voices 407: Hidden Figures: Shedding Light on Women in STEM
An awarding winning scientific researcher – a computer coder – and an electrical engineer. On the next edition of Our Voices, we’ll introduce you to inspiring women on the African continent and in the diaspora who are highlighting the academic disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, also known as STEM. They’ll share the highs and lows of their fascinating careers, the challenges they are facing as they break the glass ceiling in their field of study and promote STEM education to other African women and girls.
