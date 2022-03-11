VOA Our Voices 409: Defend Thy Self
The surge of sexual and physical threats against women, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, has driven many of them to learn self-defense tactics such as martial arts and boxing or seek firearms training, although possessing firearms is illegal in many African countries. On this edition of Our Voices, we’ll examine strategies women are taking to defend themselves against rape, domestic violence and femicide -- which is generally defined as the murder of women because they are women.
