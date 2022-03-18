Accessibility links

VOA Our Voices 410: Just Do It: Going Into Business

Many women want to start or change careers but find reasons why they can’t or shouldn’t. Despite varying obstacles, there are many success stories. On this week’s episode of Our Voices, we’ll examine some of the challenges and successes that African women experience on the continent and in the diaspora, on their journey to entrepreneurship.

