VOA Our Voices 411: ABC’s of Africans Studying Abroad

Every year, tens of thousands of African students submit applications to colleges and universities worldwide in hopes of gaining admission. However, not everyone who submits an application is accepted. That is due to many factors, including a lack of financing and visa denials. On the next edition of Our Voices, we will take a closer look at the challenges facing international students who want to study abroad, including the many African students that elected to seek their higher education in Ukraine. We will also learn what is required of students interested in applying to colleges and universities in the United States.