VOA Our Voices 413: Home Sweet Home: Gaining Access to Affordable Housing
Your home is more than just shelter, a place to raise children and a private space to process your inner thoughts and feelings. Regardless of where you live, access to affordable housing is always a leading topic of conversation. On this edition of Our Voices, we are taking a closer look at how accessible affordable housing is in Africa and how women are breaking barriers in the real estate market.
Episodes
