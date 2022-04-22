VOA Our Voices 415: Children in Climate Action

How can we best prepare our children and future generations to preserve the Earth’s resources? Can the global education community adopt more of what some are calling “A green learning agenda?” Will the global education community be able to teach children and give them the needed tools to battle global climate change -- hurricanes, floods, drought, and food shortages? On this week’s “Our Voices” program, we look at the damage being caused by not taking care of our planet. We will hear from experts on what can be done in education systems around the world, without forgetting the focus on women and girls.