VOA Our Voices 415: Children in Climate Action
How can we best prepare our children and future generations to preserve the Earth’s resources? Can the global education community adopt more of what some are calling “A green learning agenda?” Will the global education community be able to teach children and give them the needed tools to battle global climate change -- hurricanes, floods, drought, and food shortages? On this week’s “Our Voices” program, we look at the damage being caused by not taking care of our planet. We will hear from experts on what can be done in education systems around the world, without forgetting the focus on women and girls.
Episodes
-
April 15, 2022
VOA Our Voices 414: Is COVID an Endemic, Yet?
-
-
April 01, 2022
VOA Our Voices 412: Her History: African Women in Leadership
-
March 25, 2022
VOA Our Voices 411: ABC’s of Africans Studying Abroad
-
March 18, 2022
VOA Our Voices 410: Just Do It: Going Into Business
-
March 11, 2022
VOA Our Voices 409: Defend Thy Self