VOA Our Voices 417: Invasion of Africa's Food Security
How does a conflict in Europe affect worldwide food security? Russia’s invasion in Ukraine is forcing millions of Africans to the brink of starvation in the worst hunger crisis in decades. On the next edition of Our Voices, we will examine proactive efforts to avert a crisis on the continent despite most humanitarian aid groups diverting their efforts to the Russian war in Ukraine.
Episodes
-
-
April 22, 2022
VOA Our Voices 415: Children in Climate Action
-
April 15, 2022
VOA Our Voices 414: Is COVID an Endemic, Yet?
-
-
April 01, 2022
VOA Our Voices 412: Her History: African Women in Leadership
-
March 25, 2022
VOA Our Voices 411: ABC’s of Africans Studying Abroad