VOA Our Voices 417: Invasion of Africa's Food Security

How does a conflict in Europe affect worldwide food security? Russia’s invasion in Ukraine is forcing millions of Africans to the brink of starvation in the worst hunger crisis in decades. On the next edition of Our Voices, we will examine proactive efforts to avert a crisis on the continent despite most humanitarian aid groups diverting their efforts to the Russian war in Ukraine.

