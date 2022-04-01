VOA Our Voices: Her History: African Women in Leadership

In her popular song, entertainer Beyonce says “Girls Run the World!” However, honestly, do they? Ever since former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf made history in 2006 as the first democratically elected female head of state in Africa – though few, more women have held political office at the highest level -- including Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. She recently marked one year in office as the country's first female president and Africa's only sitting female leader. On the next edition of Our Voices, we are commemorating International Women’s Month as we reflect on the accomplishments that African women have made in leadership roles despite many challenges. We will also examine how best to attain gender equality for women in politics and business and question if quotas work.