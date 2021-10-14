VOA Takes Gold, Silver at 2021 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

The Voice of America won two awards at the 2021 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

Winning a gold award in the Human Interest category was the VOA Mandarin Service video story From China With Love: An Adoption Story, about a Michigan family that adopted from China three children with developmental disabilities — two of the children were born without eyes.

The film shows how the family used music therapy to help the children overcome their challenges.

VOA Spanish took a silver award in the Special Report category for the video story Walking Without Borders (Pasos sin Fronteras), which documented Venezuelan refugees' journey to Colombia, where they were greeted with generosity.

Six other VOA stories were finalists.

"Congratulations to our winners, as well as our finalists on this tremendous recognition," said acting VOA Director Yolanda López. "It is really gratifying that the New York Festivals grand jury members voted these two powerful stories into its very top categories."

The awards were announced Tuesday during a virtual award ceremony.

The New York Festivals TV & Film Awards recognizes content in all lengths and forms from more than 50 countries, according to its website. Other winners represented included Netflix, BBC and the Discovery Channel.

