The allies' liberation of France in World War II began with fierce battles on the shores of Normandy. Amid the blood, smoke, and tears, there were stories of love, like the one of Francine Nelson. She met the man of her dreams, an American GI, as the allies liberated Paris. She married him and immigrated to the United States where the couple had three children. Nicolas Pinault caught up with Francine, now 92, at her home in Normandy.