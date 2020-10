A Kenyan court has convicted two men of helping Islamist militants kill at least 67 people in a 2013 attack at a mall in Nairobi.

The two men, Mohammed Ahmed Abdi and Hussein Hassan Mustafa, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act. A third man was acquitted of the charges.

This was the first time suspects were prosecuted for the September 2013 attack at the Westgate shopping mall.

The attack was carried out by gunmen from the Somali militant group al-Shabab.