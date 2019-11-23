24 People Swept Away in Kenya Landslides

Twenty-four people have been swept away in massive landslides in villages in Kenya's West Pokot County, 350 kilometers northwest of Nairobi, the capital, following relentless rainstorms.

Twelve bodies, including those of seven children, have been recovered, County Commissioner Apollo Okello told Kenya's Daily Nation newspaper.

Okello said two children were pulled out alive and "rushed to the hospital."

Rescue efforts have been hampered because roads have been transformed into rivers and bridges have been washed away.