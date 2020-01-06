3 Americans Killed When Extremists Overrun Military Base in Kenya

NAIROBI - Three U.S. Department of Defense personnel are dead after extremist fighters overran a military base in Kenya used by U.S. counter-terrorism forces.

Somali militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the Sunday morning attack on the Mada Bay Airfield in eastern Kenya, used by U.S. and Kenyan military teams.

A statement by the U.S. military's Africa Command (AFRICOM) says "six contractor-operated civilian aircraft were damaged" in the attack. It says that "after an initial penetration of the perimeter, Kenya Defense Forces and U.S. Africa Command repelled the al-Shabab attack."

The Kenya Defense Forces said in a statement that five attackers were killed.

AFRICOM says Manda Bay is used by U.S. forces to train African partner forces, respond to crises and protect U.S. interests in the region.

Al-Shabab said in a statement that it had taken control of part of the base, and it had inflicted casualties in the attack.

An image distributed by al-Shabab after the attack on a military base in Kenya shows Somalia's al-Shabab militant group's flag, said to be at the Manda Bay Airfield in Manda, Lamu, Kenya, Jan. 5, 2020.

One witness who didn't want to be named for fear of reprisals told VOA he was awakened by explosions, followed by hours of gunfire sounds.

"We heard heavy explosions at around 4," he said. "In the beginning, we thought this was a usual explosion we hear around the area. Then we saw a fire and thick black smoke. Then for a while, it was quiet at around 6, then we heard gun attacks up to 8. It was at that time we saw a plane dropping something that looked like bombs."

Witnesses told VOA there was still a heavy security presence of in and around the area. Security officers could be seen asking some civilians for identification documents.

Richard Tuta, a security expert, based in Nairobi, says al-Shabab are seeking recognition as U.S.-Iranian tension grows after the U.S. airstrike that killed the Iranian Quds Force commander, General Qassem Soleimani.

"They are aware currently the focus is on a retaliatory attack as a result of what happened in Baghdad. So to them, this an opportunity for them also to rebrand themselves internationally. That's why despite the fact that they knew very well that they were going to lose, but they had to do it in order to rebrand themselves internationally," he said.

The attack comes days after al-Shabab fighters killed three people on a passenger bus in Lamu County. The group was also responsible for a massive explosion in Somalia's capital that killed more than 80 people.