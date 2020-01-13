Africa

3 Dead in Al-Shabab Militant Attack in Kenya

By VOA News
January 13, 2020 04:47 AM
A Kenyan soldier guards an airstrip in an area near the Somali-Kenyan border where al-Shabab militants are active (file photo).
Insurgents in Kenya have killed three people in Garissa county, near the country's border with Somalia.

The militants also damaged a telecommunications mast and a police station in the attack Monday.

The Associated Press reported al-Shabab militants were responsible for the attack.

Al-Shabab has launched several attacks inside Kenya, including assaults on schools and shopping malls.

U.S. airstrikes in Somalia targeting the al-Qaida affiliate have drastically increased during President Donald Trump's administration.

