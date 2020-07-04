Africa

4 Die as Explosions Rock 2 Somali Cities

By Associated Press
July 04, 2020 05:18 AM
Somali soldiers attend the scene where a suicide car bomber detonated near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty…
Somali soldiers attend the scene where a suicide car bomber detonated near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty authority headquarters near the port in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 4, 2020.

NAIROBI - Explosions rocked two of Somalia's largest cities on Saturday as officials said a suicide car bomber detonated near the port in Mogadishu and a land mine in a restaurant on the outskirts of Baidoa killed four people.

Ali Abdullahi, an official with the Southwestern regional state, told The Associated Press that the mine was detonated by remote control as people were dining during the morning rush. Several others were wounded, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group has targeted the city in the past.

In Mogadishu, thick smoke billowed over the port area after police Col. Ahmed Ali said the car bomber detonated near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty authority headquarters.

The bomber sped through the first security checkpoint before police officers opened fire at the vehicle which exploded outside the gates, Ismail Mukhtar, spokesman for Somalia's information ministry, told the AP.

Five police officers were wounded, said Sadik Aden Ali, spokesman for Somalia's police force.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab often targets the capital with suicide bombings. 

Related Stories

Somali soldiers attend a training session during the opening ceremony of a Turkish military base in Mogadishu, Somalia…
Africa
Civilian Killed in Attack on Turkey Military Training Center in Somalia
Turkey inaugurated the military facility in Somalia’s capital on Sept. 30, 2017
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 16:32
Map of Wanlaweyn Somalia
Africa
Al-Shabab Attacks in Somalia Kill 7
The deadliest attack took place in Wanlaweyn, 90 kilometers west of Mogadishu, when an improvised explosive device planted near the home of military officer exploded Saturday evening
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Sun, 06/21/2020 - 15:39
Baidoa, Somalia
Africa
Bomb Blast in Somalia Kills 4 During Eid Celebrations
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but security officials suspect al-Shabab was behind the blast in Baidoa
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Sun, 05/24/2020 - 18:15
Map of Somalia highlighting Mogadishu.
Africa
Killing of Seven Health Workers, Shop Owner Shocks Somalia
It was not clear who was responsible, but local elders accused Somali government soldiers of conducting a revenge killing
Mohamed Olad Hassan
By Mohamed Olad Hassan
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 14:59
FILE - A medic tends to a patient in a coronavirus ward at Martini Hospital, in Mogadishu, Somalia, May, 13, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
In Somalia, Many Medics Chose Caring for COVID Patients Over Marking Eid
As most Somalis celebrated the holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, frontline hospital workers stayed behind to look after those in need
Mohamed Olad Hassan
By Mohamed Olad Hassan
Sat, 05/23/2020 - 13:13
AP logo
By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play