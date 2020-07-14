Africa

Accused Islamist Extremist Mali War Crimes Trial Set to Start Tuesday in ICC 

By VOA News
July 14, 2020 03:54 AM
Malian Islamist militant Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud sits in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court during his trial at the Hague, the Netherlands, July 8, 2019.
Malian Islamist militant Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud sits in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court during his trial at the Hague, the Netherlands, July 8, 2019.

An alleged Islamist arrested in Mali is set to go on trial Tuesday at the International Criminal Court for orchestrating war crimes and crimes against humanity in the city of Timbuktu. 

Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud was arrested in 2018 in Mali, where he was said to be a key member of Ansar Dine  ("Defenders of the Faith"), a militant group that ruled northern Mali for nearly a year in 2012.   

Prosecutors allege Al Hassan orchestrated a range of crimes, including torture, rape, sexual slavery and other inhumane acts. The chief prosecutor of the ICC, Fatou Bensouda said, Al Hassan was also accused of being involved in the destruction of ancient artifacts that paid homage to supposed idols.  

Related Stories

FILE - Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo enters the courtroom at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2019.
Africa
ICC Prosecutors Cite Grave Errors in Gbagbo Acquittal at Start of Appeal
The ICC, the world’s first permanent war crimes court, said in January last year that prosecutors had failed to prove any case against Gbagbo
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 07:54
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play