Africa

Africa Gets Only Fraction of COVID-19 Vaccines, WHO Says

By VOA News
April 08, 2021 10:52 AM
FILE - Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa attends a briefing for World Health Assembly (WHA) delegates on the Ebola outbreak response in Democratic Republic of the Congo, Geneva, Switzerland, May 23, 2018.
Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa, says one billion Africans remain on the margins of efforts to end the pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday the inequity of COVID-19 vaccine distribution is being felt most acutely in Africa where only a fraction of the world’s 600 million doses has been administered.

Speaking during a virtual news briefing from the agency’s Africa headquarters in Congo-Brazzaville, WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said vaccination is a lifesaving tool in the response to the pandemic, but distribution inequities have left a billion Africans marginalized in what she called “this historic march to end the pandemic.”

Moeti said nations like Ghana, Rwanda and Angola have successfully delivered a significant amount of vaccine within a short time, thanks to good staff training and preparation, prelisting of priority groups and early community communication.

But she said 10 African nations that have delivered most of the vaccinations on the continent have used up more than two-thirds of their supply. She said countries like Benin, the Comoros, Liberia, Sierra Leone and South Sudan have faced delays in rolling out vaccines due to a lack of funding, planning and human resources.

The WHO Africa chief did say deliveries are expected from the WHO-managed global vaccine cooperative COVAX in Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Niger, Cameroon and the Comoros. And they are working with manufacturers and non-governmental agencies to scale up production.

Moeti appealed to pharmaceutical companies to support wider manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccine, and urged wealthy countries to move quickly “from pledges to action in sharing surplus doses so that all at-risk populations can be protected globally."

 

Related Stories

Nurses hold balloons during a protest asking for COVID-19 vaccines, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 7, 2021.
Science & Health
WHO: Equitable Access to Health Care Needed in Post-COVID World
In marking this year’s World Health Day, the WHO is issuing a call for action to tackle poverty and health inequities
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 02:42 PM
FILE - A teacher talks with a student at a class in a primary school in Nkhatabay district in northen Malawi. (Lameck Masina/VOA)
Africa
Malawi Teachers Resume Strike Over COVID-19 Risk Allowances
Malawi authorities say government has no money to pay teachers, who risk contracting coronavirus by teaching classes in person
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 01:17 PM
A man holds a banner reading "We want vaccine" during a protest against new measures implemented to curb the spread of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Urges Donations of COVID Vaccines to Poorer Countries
 WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says 10 million doses urgently needed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 04:55 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play