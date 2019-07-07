Africa Set to Launch Free Trade Pact

Africa moved Sunday toward the launch of a landmark continent-wide trade deal, with Nigeria, its most populous country and biggest economy, signing the pact along with Benin.

Fifty-four of the 55 African Union member countries — all except Eritrea — have now agreed to participate in the African Continental Free Trade Area, an accord reached after 17 years of contentious negotiations.

When the deal becomes fully operational, perhaps in a year, it will create the world's largest free trade area. By 2022, it could boost trade among the continent's 1.2 billion people by 60 percent.

AU commission chairman Moussa Faki called approval of the pact an "historic" moment.

"An old dream is coming true, the founding fathers must be proud," said Faki, adding that the agreement would create "the greatest trading area in the world."

Albert Muchanga, the AU trade and industry commissioner, said the trade zone would end "the fragmentation of Africa."

Around 4,500 delegates and guests -- including 32 heads of state and more than 100 ministers -- attended the AU summit in Niamey, Niger's capital, which revamped its airport, upgraded roads and built new hotels for the occasion.

By integrating economies and reducing such trade barriers as tariffs, the pact aims to increase employment prospects, living standards and opportunities in Africa, and to make Africans more competitive regionally and globally.

The trade deal got a boost last week when Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, committed to signing it. The West African nation of roughly 190 million people boasts Africa’s largest population and economy. Africa “needs not only a trade policy but also a continental manufacturing agenda,” the Nigerian president’s official Twitter account quoted Buhari as saying. He previously had resisted the deal, even skipping last year’s AU meeting.

Nigeria’s willingness to sign the pact, along with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreement last week to adopt a common currency, will help boost trade throughout the continent, says Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the U.N. secretary-general’s special representative and head of the UN office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

“The continental free trade area will to a large extent also reinforce regional free trade areas,” Chambas told VOA. “And this is where a common currency comes in. If you have a free trade area and it is matched also by a regional common currency, the impact of course will be to boost both free trade and easy commerce within the area.”

The African free trade zone has been under discussion since 2002, with a draft deal signed in early 2018. In May, it surpassed a threshold of ratification by at least 22 member countries’ legislatures.

“And now the process of free trade can start,” said Ibrahima Kane, a Senegal-based senior program adviser with the Open Society Foundations.

A date of next July 1 has been put forward for trading to begin, but “saying that this treaty will be operational in 2020 is not realistic,” said Kane, who focuses on African Union matters. “People are still negotiating on a number of critical issues,” including rules of origin, which determine whether a manufactured product gets taxed or not.

Kane cited other challenges, including disparities among African countries’ connectivity, infrastructure, customs and regulatory enforcement, payment systems and more. “Many things will be done online. How many countries have official borders? How many will be equipped with this kind of infrastructure? … African countries need to agree on standards. It’s a long, long, long process,” he said.

