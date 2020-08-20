Africa

African Union Chairman Calls for Leaders of Military-Led Coup to Release Mali President

By VOA News
August 20, 2020 03:48 AM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 15 MB
540p | 18 MB
720p | 35 MB
1080p | 70 MB
Original | 100 MB
Download Audio

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking as chairman of the African Union, is condemning the unconstitutional change of government in Mali.

In a statement Wednesday, Ramaphosa called for mutinous soldiers in the West African nation to release Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and other top government officials.

During his resignation speech, Keita, who is being held in the military camp near the capital, Bamako, announced the dissolution of the National Assembly and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse's government.

The soldiers, who call themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, were still holding Keita on Wednesday.

So far, the group has only said they would work towards elections.

Some people celebrated in the streets of Bamako following the soldiers’ take over and Keita’s forced removal from office.

Meantime, Ramaphosa is calling on the international community to help Malians return to civilian and democratic rule.

The AU Commission has suspended Mali from the pan-African bloc until the restoration of constitutional order and the release of the government leaders. 

 

 

Related Stories

Mali Coup Highlights Unresolved Issues
00:03:24
Africa
Mali Coup Highlights Unresolved Issues
Country has been marred by years of conflicts and instability
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 22:38
Malian Air Force deputy chief of staff Ismael Wague (front row 2nd L) speaks during a press conference in Kati, Mali on August…
Africa
Mali Coup Leaders Promise Elections in ‘Reasonable’ Time
President Keita resigns after mutinous soldiers arrest him
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 13:13
Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita appears on state television to announce his resignation late Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020. …
Africa
Mali President Resigns After Arrest by Rebel Soldiers    
“Do I really have a choice?” says Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of his sudden ouster; UN calls for restoration of constitutional order; Security Council to meet Wednesday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 23:40
Opposition supporters react to the news of a possible mutiny of soldiers in the military base in Kati, outside the capital.
Africa
Mutinous  Soldiers  Arrest Mali President, Prime Minister 
Malian leaders taken to military base where soldiers mutinied Tuesday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 15:08
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play