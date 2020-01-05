Africa

Al-Shabab Attacks Base Used by US, Kenyan Military Teams

By Mohammed Yusuf
January 05, 2020 07:41 AM
FILE - Kenyan soldiers participate in a joint military exercise with US Marines near the coastal town of Lamu in this Jan. 15, 2004 photo.
NAIROBI - Somali militant group al-Shabab says it attacked a military base used by U.S. and Kenyan military teams Sunday.

A cloud of black smoke could be seen rising from the military base in the coastal town of Lamu, along Kenya-Somalia border.  The base hosts Kenyan and American forces.

Map of Lamu County Kenya

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia confirmed the attack and says the area is not yet secured.

"Between 4 and 5 there was that attack at that military base, that airstrip. Our officers engaged those intruders, and it has continued up to around 6. But now the situation has calmed down, but the area is not still secure for us to go to that place. But normalcy has returned, and our officers are on the ground," he said.

In a statement, al-Shabab said it had taken control of part of the camp, and it has inflicted casualties in the attack.

Kenya Defense forces in a statement also said they fought off the attackers and four militants were killed.

A Kenyan police officer observes motor vehicle traffic near the scene where armed assailants killed three people and injured two others in Nyongoro area of Lamu County, Kenya, Jan. 2, 2020.

The attack comes days after al-Shabab fighters killed three people on a passenger bus in Lamu County.

The area that borders Somalia has been under security operation in the last five years.

Al-Shabab has carried out wave attacks against Kenyan security forces and civilians in the coast and northeastern region.

 

 

