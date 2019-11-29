Africa

Algerian Protesters Keep Up Pressure on Authorities as Vote Nears

By Reuters
November 29, 2019 01:10 PM
Police officers try to disperse demonstrators during a protest calling for the release of detained protesters and rejecting the…
Police officers try to disperse demonstrators during a protest in Algiers, Algeria, November 28, 2019.

ALGIERS - Tens of thousands of Algerian protesters marched on Friday to demand that a presidential election next month be canceled until the old ruling guard step aside and the army quit politics.

The marches, held in cities and towns across the country, marked the 41st consecutive weekly protest of a movement that has already forced the ruling hierarchy to jettison a veteran president and jail top officials.

The protest movement's continued momentum now poses a major challenge to the military, which has pushed for the December 12 election as the only way to resolve the deadlock between the
authorities and the nebulous, leaderless opposition movement. Protesters on Friday chanted "No to the election," "Free the detainees" and "the army should leave politics" as they marched through central Algiers. One protester held up a placard reading: "They have the vote. We have the veto."

Since the election campaign officially began earlier this month, tensions have escalated, with more frequent demonstrations, more arrests, longer prison terms and scuffles between police and protesters in a provincial town on Wednesday. Algeria's main labor union, which is pro-government, plans a rare march on Saturday in Algiers to demonstrate in favor of the election.

The protests began in February as it became clear that veteran leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika planned to seek another presidential term in a vote originally scheduled for July.

As hundreds of thousands marched across the country, the army pushed him to quit in April. Dozens of senior figures, including a former intelligence chief, Bouteflika's brother,
government ministers and allied business tycoons were detained. Several of them have been jailed for long terms on corruption charges and two former prime ministers, Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal, are to be prosecuted next week.

However, the protesters have demanded a more thorough purge of the ruling elite, which has controlled Algeria since winning independence from France in 1962, and the authorities have also arrested dozens of opposition figures and demonstrators.

Algeria, which relies heavily on oil and gas sales, has been hit hard by the crash in oil prices, halving its revenues from $60 billion to $30 billion.

Related Stories

Algerian demonstrators take to the streets in the capital Algiers to protest against the government, in Algeria, Friday, Nov. 1…
Africa
Thousands of Algerians Turn Out for 37th Consecutive Friday Protest
The protest coincides with the anniversary of the breakout of the Algerian revolution against colonial power France in 1954
Default Author Profile
By Edward Yeranian
Fri, 11/01/2019 - 23:43
Algerian students take to the streets to protest against the government, in the capital Algiers, Algeria, Tuesday, Oct. 29,…
Africa
Algerians Protest Election Plan, Mark Independence War
Algerians are demonstrating against plans for upcoming elections they fear will be manipulated by a long-despised power structure
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/01/2019 - 09:31
FILE - Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, left, and his brother Said Bouteflika arrive at campaign headquarters in the Hydra district of Algiers, April 10, 2009.
Africa
Former Top Algerian Officials Given Prison Terms Amid Scramble to Hold Presidential Election
Algerian Army commander Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah says the military will remain neutral and not try to influence the election
Default Author Profile
By Edward Yeranian
Wed, 09/25/2019 - 15:16
Demonstrators gesture and shout slogans during a protest demanding social and economic reforms, as well as the departure of the country's ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria, Sept. 24, 2019.
Africa
Algeria Army Chief Criticizes Protesters for Rejecting Election
The election has been scheduled for Dec. 12 to replace President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, but protesters have called for it to be canceled
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 18:36
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan