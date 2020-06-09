Burundi’s Government: President Nkurunziza Dead at Age 56 

The government of Burundi says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died at the age of 56.

The government released a statement on Twitter that said Nkurunziza died of cardiac arrest Monday at the Karusi hospital in eastern Burundi.

URGENT: Le Gouvernement de la République du Burundi annonce avec une très grande tristesse le décès inopiné de Son Excellence Pierre Nkurunziza, Président de la République du Burundi, survenu à l’Hôpital du Cinquantenaire de Karusi suite à un arrêt cardiaque ce 8 juin 2020. pic.twitter.com/PP46kKzAM5 — Burundi Government (@BurundiGov) June 9, 2020

Nkurunziza was reported to be in critical condition on Monday. VOA’s Central Africa service reported that there was a heavy military presence around the hospital.

Nkurunziza served three terms as Burundi’s president. His decision to run for a controversial third term in 2015 set off protests and violence that prompted hundreds of thousands of Burundians to flee the country.

FILE - Evariste Ndayishimiye speaks to the media after voting during presidential and general elections at Bubu Primary school in Giheta, May 20, 2020.

Nkurunziza was due to step down in August after his chosen successor, General Evariste Ndayishimiye, won the 2020 presidential election.