Africa

Burundi’s Government: President Nkurunziza Dead at Age 56 

By VOA News
June 09, 2020 11:41 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 01, 2015 Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza gestures as he arrives for celebrations…
FILE - In this photo taken on July 1, 2015, Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza gestures as he arrives for celebrations of the country's 53rd Independence Anniversary at Prince Rwagasore Stadium in Bujumbura.

The government of Burundi says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died at the age of 56. 

The government released a statement on Twitter that said Nkurunziza died of cardiac arrest Monday at the Karusi hospital in eastern Burundi.

Nkurunziza was reported to be in critical condition on Monday.  VOA’s Central Africa service reported that there was a heavy military presence around the hospital.  

Nkurunziza served three terms as Burundi’s president.  His decision to run for a controversial third term in 2015 set off protests and violence that prompted hundreds of thousands of Burundians to flee the country. 

FILE - Evariste Ndayishimiye speaks to the media after voting during presidential and general elections at Bubu Primary school in Giheta, May 20, 2020.

Nkurunziza was due to step down in August after his chosen successor, General Evariste Ndayishimiye, won the 2020 presidential election.  

 

