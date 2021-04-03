Africa

Cairo Stages Majestic Parade as Egyptian Mummies Move to New Museum

By Reuters
April 03, 2021 05:45 AM
(FILES) This file photo taken on October 1, 2019, shows the entrance to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo. …
FILE - This Oct. 1, 2019, photo shows the entrance to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo.

CAIRO - A grand parade will convey 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies in specially designed capsules across the capital Cairo on Saturday to a new museum home where they can be displayed in greater splendor.

The convoy will transport 18 kings and four queens, mostly from the New Kingdom, from the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo’s Tahrir Square to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, about 5 kilometers to the southeast.

Authorities are shutting down roads along the Nile for the elaborate ceremony, designed to drum up interest in Egypt’s rich collections of antiquities when tourism has almost entirely stalled because of COVID-19 related restrictions.

Each mummy will be placed in a special capsule filled with nitrogen to ensure protection, and the capsules will be carried on carts designed to cradle them and provide stability, Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass said.

“We chose the Civilization Museum because we want, for the first time, to display the mummies in a civilized manner, an educated manner, and not for amusement as they were in the Egyptian Museum,” he said.

Archaeologists discovered the mummies in two batches at the complex of mortuary temples of Deir Al Bahari in Luxor and at the nearby Valley of the Kings from 1871.

The oldest is that of Seqenenre Tao, the last king of the 17th Dynasty, who reigned in the 16th century BC and is thought to have met a violent death.

The parade will also include the mummies of Ramses II, Seti I, and Ahmose-Nefertari.

Fustat was the site of Egypt’s capital under the Umayyad dynasty after the Arab conquest.

“By doing it like this, with great pomp and circumstance, the mummies are getting their due,” said Salima Ikram, an Egyptologist at the American University in Cairo.

“These are the kings of Egypt; these are the pharaohs. And so, it is a way of showing respect."
 

Related Stories

A cargo ship sails through the town of Ismailia, Egypt, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 as traffic resumed through the Suez canal after…
Middle East
Egypt's Losses From Suez Blockage Estimated at $1 Billion
Egypt's Suez Canal Authority says container ship that blocked traffic in the strategic waterway for nearly a week is being held with its crew while the investigation into the accident takes place
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 02:39 PM
Emergency workers sift through the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the el-Salam neighborhood, Saturday, March 27,…
Africa
Death Toll from Egypt Building Collapse Climbs to 18
At least 24 others were injured and taken to hospitals
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 03/27/2021 - 09:12 PM
People inspect the damage after two trains collided near the city of Sohag, Egypt, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Hasan NO…
Africa
Trains Crash in Southern Egypt, Killing at Least 32
At least 165 people were injured when one train was rear-ended by another, authorities said
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 05:46 PM
School for the Deaf in Egypt Works to Overcome Obstacles
00:02:59
Africa
Egypt School for Deaf Works to Overcome Obstacles
Funding, coronavirus and societal attitudes make educating the deaf a challenge in Egypt
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 03:29 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play