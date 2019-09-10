Africa

Cameroon Leader Says Govt. Will Organize Talks to Solve Separatist Crisis

By Reuters
September 10, 2019 10:59 PM
FILE - President of Cameroon Paul Biya with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) attend a signing ceremony at The Great Hall Of The People in Beijing, China, March 22, 2018.
FILE - Cameroon President Paul Biya, March 22, 2018.

YAOUNDE - Cameroon's President Paul Biya announced in a rare public address on Tuesday the organization of a national dialogue to solve a separatist crisis in the country's English-speaking regions.

Biya said the talks, lead by the prime minister and starting from the end of this month, would bring together a wide range of people to seek ways to end violence that has plagued the region in recent months.

An insurgency erupted in late 2017 after the government cracked down on peaceful protests in Cameroon's Northwest and Southwest English-speaking regions. Protesters were complaining of being marginalized by the French-speaking majority.

Since then, fighting has killed about 1,800 people and displaced over 500,000, according to United Nations estimates.

"The dialogue will rally all the sons and daughters of our beloved and beautiful country, Cameroon, to reflect on values that are dear to us, namely: peace, security, national unity and progress," said Biya in a speech on state television.

He did not specify if representatives for the separatist movements would be invited to participate to the talks.

In June, NGO Human Rights Watch said the prospects for talks between the government and separatist leaders were very thin.

Related Stories

Nigerians and Cameroonians pray for peace in Cameroon, at Saint Joseph's Anglophone Parish in Cameroon's capital, Yaounde, Sept. 6, 2019. (M.Kindzeka/VOA)
Africa
Nigerians in Cameroon Call for Help After Separatist Attacks
Nigerians living in Cameroon are asking both their government and their host country for help after at least 20 Nigerians were killed in separatist violence
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 15:32
Children on the streets asking for education and to be spared from the separatist war, Aug. 31, 2019, in Bamenda, Cameroon. ( Moki Kindzeka/VOA )
Africa
Cameroon Separatists Warn Against Reopening Schools in Crisis Zones
Separatists, who have warned that they will not allow any school to be opened unless their leader, Ayuk Tabe and nine others given life jail sentences, are freed, have already attacked and wounded at least nine teachers for defying their instructions.
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 06:47
Cameroon military deployed to protect schools and the population in Bamenda, July 21, 2019. (Photo: M. Kindzeka / VOA)
Africa
Thousands Flee Violence in Cameroon’s English-Speaking Regions
The new violence has dashed hopes that schools would re-open this week, after being closed for three years
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 12:12
FILE - Cameroon troops watch for separatists in Cameroon's northwest region, Bamenda, Cameroon, May 24, 2019.
Africa
Cameroon Separatists Attack Over Leader's Life Sentence
Cameroon's military says at least two people were killed and six wounded in a shoot-out with separatists
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Wed, 08/21/2019 - 12:58
Written By
Reuters

