Car Bomb Kills 3, Wounds 6 at Checkpoint in Somali Capital

Associated Press
January 08, 2020
People remove a dead body after a vehicle bomb attack on a security checkpoint located near the presidential palace, in Mogadishu, Somalia, Jan. 8, 2020.

NAIROBI - A Somali official says a car bomb has killed three people and wounded six others at a checkpoint in the capital.
                   
Salah Omar, a spokesman for the Mogadishu mayor, says the blast occurred Wednesday as soldiers were conducting searches at a checkpoint.
                   
He said the bomb attached to the vehicle was remotely detonated.
                   
The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets Somalia's capital.

