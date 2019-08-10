Africa

Cease-fire Agreement Reached in Libyan Capital as Islamic Holiday Nears

By VOANews
August 10, 2019 12:20 PM
An airstrike hits a Tripoli suburb July 7, 2019, as forces loyal to the Government of National Accord in the west battled forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, the eastern de-facto leader who has vowed to take the Libyan capital by force. (H. Murdock/VOA)
An airstrike hits a Tripoli suburb July 7, 2019, as forces loyal to the Government of National Accord in the west battled forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, the eastern de-facto leader who has vowed to take the Libyan capital by force. (H. Murdock/VOA)

A cease-fire agreement has been reached to end fighting in the Libyan capital of Tripoli during the upcoming Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Libyan National Army (LNA) chief Khalifa Haftar agreed to the United Nation's-proposed cease-fire Saturday, his spokesman, Ahmad al-Mesmari, said at a news conference in Benghazi.

Libya's U.N.-supported government said earlier Saturday it had accepted the proposed cease-fire for the holiday, which begins Sunday.

Militias allied with the government have been fighting since April against an LNA campaign to seize the capital.  

More than 1,000 people have been killed in the fighting, according to the World Health Organization. More than 120,000 others have been displaced.

 

Related Stories

FILE - A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces is seen during a fight with Eastern forces, in southern Tripoli, Libya June 22, 2019.
Middle East
UNHCR Says Tripoli Fighting Displaced Over 105,000 Libyans
The U.N. refugee agency says fighting over Libya's capital of Tripoli has displaced more than 105,000 people since April, when a Libyan commander launched an offensive to take the city from the U.N.-backed government
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 09, 2019
FILE - U.N. Libya Envoy Ghassan Salame attends a United Nations Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters in New York, May 21, 2019.
Africa
UN Calls for Eid Truce in Libya
U.N. envoy Ghassan Salamé warns that power grab for the capital, Tripoli, could plunge entire country into conflict and open door to terrorist groups who are already a threat inside Libya
Default Author Profile
By Margaret Besheer
July 29, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews