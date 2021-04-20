Chad Army Says President Deby is Dead; Son to Lead Ruling Military Council

Chad’s army says President Idriss Deby has been killed in clashes with rebels, ending his 30-year grip on power in the Central African nation.

Speaking on state television Tuesday, an army spokesman said Deby died of injuries sustained while visiting troops on the front line. A rebel force known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad has advanced from the north in recent days toward the capital, N’Djamena.

Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, 37, the son of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, is seen during a military broadcast announcing the death of his father on state television, April 20, 2021.

The government and parliament have been dissolved, and the army spokesman, Azem Bermendao Agouna, said a military council will take charge of Chad for the next 18 months. He said the council will be led by Deby’s 37-year-old son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

There has been no independent confirmation on the circumstances of the Chadian president’s death.

A spokesman for the U.S. military’s Africa Command expressed condolences to the Chadian people and said AFRICOM is “closely monitoring the rebel incursion in Chad.”

"We would like to express our condolences to the people of Chad for their loss" per @USAfricaCommand spox Col. Chris Karns "The United States is closely monitoring the rebel incursion in Chad..." — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) April 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in N’Djamena has ordered employees to shelter in place, citing the potential for unrest.

The 68-year-old Deby had ruled Chad since coming to power in a December 1990 coup, making him one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders. Opponents called him an autocrat and criticized his management of Chadian oil revenue. In the West, however, he was seen as an important ally in the fight against Islamist extremist groups in West Africa and the Sahel, like Nigeria-based Boko Haram.

France, which maintains a military base in Chad, hailed Deby on Tuesday as a “courageous friend” and “great soldier” who tried to protect his country. The statement urged the post-Deby transition take place under “peaceful conditions.”

Chadian opposition leader Saleh Kebzabo told VOA’s French to Africa service that he was surprised to learn of President Deby’s death.

“We think that, in this kind of situation, one should refrain from precipitous decisions. One should make time for concertation, time for unity and understanding, so that Chadians can look at the future in the same direction," he told VOA. "It is also the occasion to recall that, last week, political actors, including myself, and those of civil society groups signed a common statement titled ‘Joint Statement for an Inclusive Dialogue.’ So, the time for dialogue is now, the dialogue opportunity is here. Chadians must get together right away for such dialogue.”

FILE - In this April 20, 2016 photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno meets with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power at the presidential palace in N'Djamena, Chad.

On Monday, Deby was declared the winner of Chad's April 11 election with 79 percent of the vote, giving him a sixth term in office. Most opposition groups had boycotted the poll, citing arrests and a government ban on opposition rallies.

His campaign said Monday that Deby was going to the front line to join army troops battling what he called terrorists.

Libya-based rebels, known by their French acronym FACT, had attacked a border post on election day and then moved hundreds of kilometers toward the capital. On Monday, the Chadian army said it had inflicted a heavy loss on the rebels, killing more than 300 of them.

A different rebel force reached N’Djamena in 2008 and came close to toppling Deby before army forces drove them out of the city.