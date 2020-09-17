Africa

Dozens Arrested in Sudan with Stockpile of Explosives

By VOA News
September 17, 2020 05:29 AM
Map of Sudan
Sudan

Authorities in Sudan say 41 people have been arrested for possessing a large amount of explosive materials.

Sudan Attorney General Tagelsir al-Hebr told reporters Wednesday the suspects had enough explosives to destroy the capital, Khartoum.

A spokesperson for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said an August investigation into the activities of terrorist groups led to the arrests.

Jamal Jumaa, said there is concern some Sudanese people will turn to carrying out bombings after the suspects were found with a stockpile of explosives that could cause destruction similar to the blast in Lebanon last month.

The explosion of tons of ammonium nitrate at Beirut's port killed at least 190 people and left a large section of the city in rubble.

Jumaa also warned that the smuggling of explosive materials to other countries could derail the peace process in Sudan, where a transitional government has been in power since the ouster of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in April of last year. 

