Ethiopia Tensions Prompt Sudan to Close Parts of Border

By VOA News
November 07, 2020 08:48 AM
Passengers queue to get on buses in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, Nov. 6, 2020, as the government carried out airstrikes in the country's restive Tigray region, prompting Sudan to close part of its border with Ethiopia.
Sudan has partially closed its border with Ethiopia, according to Suna, the Sudanese news agency.  
 
The closure was announced Thursday by the acting Wali (governor) of Kassala State and Secretary General of the state’s government, Fathal-Rahman Al-Amin, according to Suna.
 
He said a committee will decide what to do about civilians seeking refuge in Sudan.
 
The move follows tension in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray where the federal government has launched a military campaign.  
 
The Ethiopian Air Force reportedly bombed military facilities in Tigray on Friday.
 
On Wednesday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered troops into Tigray in reaction to a deadly attack on a federal military base in the regional capital, Mekele.
 
Abiy’s administration blames the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the regional government, for the attack.   
 

