Africa

Fatal Attacks on Congo Clinics Risk Resurgence of Ebola Epidemic

By Reuters
November 29, 2019 01:10 PM
An ambulance waits next to a health clinic to transport a suspected Ebola patient, in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo,…
An ambulance waits next to a health clinic to transport a suspected Ebola patient, in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5, 2019.

GOMA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - International organizations warned on Friday of a potential resurgence of Ebola in Congo after deadly militia attacks on health centers forced aid groups to suspend operations and withdraw staff from the epidemic's last strongholds.

Mai Mai militia fighters killed four people and injured several others at two Ebola centers on Thursday in the worst yet of violence hampering efforts to tame the outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The world's second biggest Ebola epidemic on record has killed over 2,200 people since mid-2018, but new infections slowed in recent months.

"Ebola was retreating and now it is likely to resurge, " World Health Organization (WHO) spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a news briefing in Geneva. WHO has relocated 173 staff while the U.N. children's agency UNICEF has evacuated 20 staff.

After Thursday's fatal raids on health centers in Mangina and Byakoto, a screening center was also attacked overnight in the town of Oicha, Congolese health authorities said.

Mai Mai fighters and local residents have attacked health facilities sometimes because they believe Ebola does not exist and in other cases because of resentment that they have not benefited from the influx of donor funding.

The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) halted operations in the towns of Mangina, Beni and Butembo.

"We've had to put all Ebola activities on hold in high-risk areas," said Corrie Butler, spokeswoman for the IFRC in Congo, saying the attacks had been in areas with most Ebola cases. At least 1,500 Red Cross staff and volunteers are involved in Ebola work in east Congo, she said, most in areas where activities are now suspended due to violence.

The World Food Program (WFP), another U.N. agency which provides food to those around infected people and at risk of Ebola, said its activities had also been interrupted due to insecurity.

Congolese health authorities said they had evacuated 13 staff and other transfers were underway.

The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) charity said activities at its treatment centers in Mambasa and Katwa towns were not suspended but it was monitoring the security situation closely.

Thursday's attacks followed raids on communities by suspected Islamist rebels believed to have killed at least 100 people in the past month, according to U.N. figures.

At least four people also died this week during protests at the perceived failure of the army and U.N. peacekeepers to protect civilians from the Islamist Allied Democratic Forces

Related Stories

A South African soldier from the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) is seen during a patrol to hold off attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces rebels in Oicha, DRC, Oct. 08, 2018.
Africa
Hundreds Gather as DR Congo Buries Massacre Victims
Mourners gathered in silence around the morgue of Oicha, located near the Ugandan border and east of the DRC town of Beni, the scene of repeated deadly attacks
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 11/29/2019 - 10:29
Patients waiting for prescriptions to be filled by the hospital pharmacy sit underneath a sign warning about the symptoms of Ebola, at Kibogora district hospital, near Lake Kivu and close to the border with Congo, in western Rwanda, Nov. 4, 2019.
Science & Health
Rebel Attacks in Eastern Congo Kill Several Ebola Responders
Three health care workers and a resident were killed; ‘Our worst fears have been realized,’ WHO chief said
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/28/2019 - 05:49
Smoke from the United Nations compound rises in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov. 25, 2019.
Archive
Ebola Responders on 'Lockdown' after Congo City's Unrest
Ebola responders are on lockdown in the eastern Congo city of Beni after angry residents attacked a United Nations base to protest repeated rebel assaults, the World Health Organization says
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 09:55
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan