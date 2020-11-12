Africa

 Former Ghanaian President, Who Twice Led Military Coups, Dies at 73 

By VOA News
November 12, 2020 11:24 PM
FILE - Former President Jerry Rawlings of Ghana in 2012.

Ghana is remembering former President Jerry Rawlings, an iconic figure who died Thursday in the capital, Accra, at the age of 73.

Rawlings twice seized power in military coups, alleging government corruption, on his way to winning two terms as president before leaving office in 2001.

Rawlings continued to hold political sway in Ghana while assuming diplomatic duties.

Rawlings is credited with ushering in multiparty democracy in Ghana and boosting the country’s economic profile through investments.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a statement on Rawlings’ death that "A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss.”

Akufo-Addo’s main rival in the Dec. 7 election is the leader of Rawlings’ party, John Mahama, a former president defeated by Akufo-Addo four years ago, along with candidates from smaller parties.

