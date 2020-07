Former Tanzania President Benjamin William Mkapa died early Friday at age 81.

President John Magufuli said on television that Mkapa died at a Dar es Salaam hospital where he had been undergoing treatment.

President Magufuli declared a seven-day mourning period that will include flags being flown at half-staff.

Mkapa led Tanzania from 1995 to 2005 before handing over to Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

Mkapa also served as Foreign Minister, Minister for Information and ambassador to Canada.