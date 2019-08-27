Africa

Gambia's First Post-Independence President Jawara Dies at 95

By Reuters
August 27, 2019 05:29 PM
FILE - Ahmed Seku Toure (R), President of Guinea, the new independent state in South West Africa, is greeted in the 1960s in Banjul by Sir Dawda Jawara, President of Gambia.
FILE - Ahmed Seku Toure (R), President of Guinea, the new independent state in South West Africa, is greeted in the 1960s in Banjul by Sir Dawda Jawara, President of Gambia.

BANJUL - Dawda Kairaba Jawara, Gambia's first post-independence president who led the tiny West African country for 24 years before being deposed in a 1994 coup, has died at the age of 95, the presidency said on Tuesday.

The office of President Adama Barrow, whose election in 2016 brought an end to the rule of the army officer who toppled Jawara, Yahya Jammeh, hailed the late president as "an elder statesman" and Gambia's "founding father."

A veterinarian by training, Jawara in 1959 founded the Protectorate People's Party, later rechristened the People's Progressive Party, which emerged as the dominant political force following independence from Britain in 1965.

Dawda Kairaba Jawara, Gambia's first post-independence president, is pictured in this handout picture obtained by Reuters, Aug. 27, 2019.

He served as prime minister from 1962-70, as the newly-independent Gambia, a sliver of land along the banks of the Gambia River and Atlantic coast surrounded by Senegal, remained a constitutional monarchy under Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1970, Gambia adopted a republican constitution by referendum and Jawara was elected its first president.

Over the next two decades, he presided over a multi-party political system in a region plagued by authoritarian rule and frequent civil unrest.

He drew criticism in the later years for nepotism and corruption. That helped open the door to the military coup that unseated him and which was initially welcomed by many Gambians.

His reputation has risen again since the removal of Jammeh.

A statement by Barrow's office noted that Jawara was affectionately known as "Kairaba Jawara", or "Peaceful Jawara."

"Under his leadership, The Gambia became one of Africa's few successful parliamentary democracies; a champion of international peace, justice and human rights," the statement said.

The 23-year-rule of Jawara's successor, Jammeh, was marked by widespread torture, killings of perceived opponents and graft, according to Barrow's administration and testimony before a truth commission it established.

Jammeh has not been reachable for comment in exile, but his supporters have dismissed accusations against him as a witch hunt. Since coming to office, Barrow has tried to restore human rights and end spats with foreign governments initiated by Jammeh.

Related Stories

A man rides his bicycle past graffiti on a wall in Banjul, Gambia, Jan. 24, 2017.
Africa
Gambia's Journalists, Free from Dictator, Work to Win Trust
Journalists in Gambia have launched a self-regulatory body they hope will offer legitimacy, and far more freedom, to media emerging from a dictatorship that ruled the tiny West African nation for more than two decades.During the 22 years of former President Yahya Jammeh's rule, journalists were regularly abducted, tortured and killed. The new government has vowed new freedoms after he fled into exile in early 2017 following a surprise election defeat.
FILE - Gambian President Adama Barrow leaves the Elysee Palace after a meeting with French leaders in Paris, March 15, 2017. A new Gallup poll finds 72 percent of Gambians approve of Barrow's leadership to date.
Africa
Most Gambians Approve of Their President, Gallup Poll Shows
Coming off more than two decades of authoritarian rule, roughly three-fourths of Gambians approve of new President Adama Barrow's leadership and express confidence in the election process, a new Gallup poll finds.The poll was released Tuesday.Barrow took office in January 2017, a month after he was elected to succeed Yahya Jammeh. The former president – who…
Default Author Profile
By Carol Guensburg
Tue, 08/07/2018 - 09:00
Gambia's defeated leader Yahya Jammeh waves to supporters as he departs from Banjul airport, Jan. 21, 2017.
Africa
Gambia Launches Truth and Reconciliation Commission
Gambia has launched a truth and reconciliation commission to look into crimes committed under former President Yahya Jammeh's government, which is accused of torturing and killing perceived opponents. The tiny West African state swore in 11 members of the new commission Monday. President Adama Barrow said in a post on Twitter: "Let us stand together to say: 'Never again shall a few people oppress us as a nation. Never again shall the beautiful Smiling Coast…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 10/15/2018 - 18:53
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019