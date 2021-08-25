Gunman Kill Two Police Officers in Dar es Salaam

DAR ES SALAAM - A heavily armed gunman fatally shot three police officers and a security guard in Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, near a French embassy building. Police later killed the man, whose target and motive were not immediately clear.

A gunman near the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam opened fire on Wednesday creating fear among the residents.

The inspector general of police, Simon Sirro, confirmed the incident a few hours later but did not disclose details about the shooting or the suspect.

The police chief said “We have lost our two soldiers but the man who carried out the murder was also killed but we want to know where he comes from and who he is and I will give you the information later.”

Shortly afterward, officials confirmed the death of another police officer and a security guard in the shooting.

The attack came just hours after President Samia Suluhu Hassan met with police officials.

Eyewitnesses say the shooting caused panic. Daudi Mwamala is an Uber driver who was at the scene.

Those with cars at the front didn’t have any chance to reverse their cars or anything, Mwamala said. What they did was open their car doors and run and some of the traffic police were also running.

Juma Selemani, a Dar es Salaam resident, says he thought police officers were firing shots to stop a bank robbery.

At first, he said, we were not scared as we thought maybe they are soldiers continuing with their work, but later we saw a man firing bullets in the air. He added that one traffic policeman said my fellow officer has died.

The U.S. Embassy in Tanzania has issued a security alert warning its citizens to avoid the area.