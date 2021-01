Reports from Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, say a huge explosion has occurred near a popular hotel on the road to the airport.

Witnesses say the massive blast occurred near Hotel Afrik, a popular hotel near a busy security checkpoint to Mogadishu airport.

Initial reports say suspected al-Shabab gunmen stormed the hotel and a fierce exchange of gunfire between security forces and gunmen was taking place inside.

Details are still coming in.