Incumbent Masisi Wins Botswana's Presidential Vote

By VOA News
October 25, 2019 07:31 AM
FILE - Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi arrives to vote in Botswana's general elections in Moshupa, Botswana.

Botswana's incumbent president has been re-elected as the leader of one of Africa's most stable countries.

Mokgweetsi Masisi has won another five-year term, the chief justice announced Friday.

The Botswana Democratic Party, which has ruled the diamond-rich southern African nation since gaining independence from Britain in 1966, faced a strong challenge from the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change coalition, led by Duma Boko.  

The opposition received a boost from ex-President Ian Khama, who is feuding with the president.

Masisi was Khama's hand-picked successor when the latter stepped down last year, but the two split over Masisi's policies, including a decision to scrap a ban on elephant hunting imposed by Khama.

 

 

