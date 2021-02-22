Africa

International Red Cross Issues Emergency Appeal to Prevent New Ebola Outbreak in West Africa

By VOA News
February 22, 2021 08:53 AM
A medical worker checks a person's temperature at the Matanda Hospital in Butembo, where the first case of Ebola died, in the…
A medical worker checks a person's temperature at the Matanda Hospital in Butembo, Congo, where the first case of Ebola died Feb. 11, 2021, and a second case was recorded in Congo's North Kivu province after a 60-year-old woman died.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is appealing for $9.4 million to fund efforts to prevent a new Ebola outbreak from spreading across West Africa.   
 
The IFRC said Monday the money will be used to step up “surveillance and community sensitization efforts” in Guinea, Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal and Sierra Leone.
 
“Ebola does not care about borders,” said Mohammed Mukhier, the IFRC’s Regional Director for Africa.  “Close social, cultural and economic ties between communities in Guinea and neighboring countries create a very serious risk of the virus spreading to Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire and Sierra Leone, and potentially even further.”
 
Health officials in Guinea declared an epidemic Sunday after three cases were detected in Gouécké, a rural community in N’Zerekore prefecture. At least one victim there has died. It is the first Ebola outbreak in Guinea since 2016.
 
The 2014 Ebola outbreak, the biggest in history, killed more than 11,000 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
 
Guinea was expecting the delivery of 11,000 doses of Ebola vaccine from the World Health Organization Sunday, but the Reuters news agency says the shipment was delayed due to heavy dust brought by winds from the Sahara Desert.  The shipment is now due to arrive in Conarky on Monday, with vaccination efforts due to begin on Tuesday.   
 
Guinea is also expecting another 8,600 doses of vaccine from the United States.   
 
There have also been four confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including two deaths. WHO has around 20 experts supporting national and provincial health authorities in the DRC.
 
The United Nations announced it is releasing $15 million from its emergency relief fund to help fight the outbreaks in both Guinea and the DRC.

Related Stories

FILE - This handout photo released by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Nov. 14, 2019, shows a young man receiving an Ebola vaccine at MSF facilities in the North Kivu capital of Goma, DRC. Both Guinea and the DRC are reporting a reemergence of the virus.
Africa
WHO Sends Ebola Vaccine to Guinea
Outbreak declared in West African nation, four cases reported in DRC
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 04:20 PM
FILE - Congolese women are seen lining up to wash their hands and get their temperatures taken at a Ebola screening station on the road between Butembo and Goma, DRC, July 16, 2019.
Africa
DRC Confirms Ebola Death
The confirmed case and resulting death is the first instance of Ebola since the country declared the end of an outbreak last November
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 02/07/2021 - 05:21 PM
Research assistant Georgina Bowyer works on a vaccine for Ebola at The Jenner Institute in Oxford, southern England January 16,…
Science & Health
WHO, Partners Announce Ebola Vaccine Stockpile
Vaccines will be made available only during outbreaks and will prioritize health and front-line workers
Keminni Amanor
By Keminni Amanor
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 01:36 AM
FILE - A health worker in protective gear prepares a disinfectant sprayer at a treatment center in Bikoro, Equateur province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 13, 2018, during an earlier Ebola outbreak.
Africa
Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo’s Equateur Province is Over
Ending outbreak was logistical nightmare because health agencies had to tackle two epidemics at the same time
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 11:52 AM
Ebola victim of Goma, Esperance Nyabintu bathes her son Ebenezer Fataki, at her compound within Bugamba locality in Goma
Science & Health
US Regulators Approve 1st Treatment for Ebola Virus
Virus typically kills 60% to 90% of patients
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 12:01 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play