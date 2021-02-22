Italy's Ambassador to DRC Killed in Ambush

Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo was killed in an ambush in eastern Congo Monday, according to the Italian foreign ministry.

In a brief statement, the ministry says Luca Attanasio was killed in the city of Goma while traveling in a convoy of the United Nations stabilization mission in Congo.

It says an Italian military policeman who accompanied the envoy was also killed in the attack.

Reuters, citing the Virunga National Park, reports the convoy was attacked near the town of Kanyamahoro as part of a kidnap attempt.