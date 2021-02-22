Africa

Italy's Ambassador to DRC Killed in Ambush

By VOA News
February 22, 2021 07:44 AM
Map of Oicha DRC
Oicha DRC

Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo was killed in an ambush in eastern Congo Monday, according to the Italian foreign ministry.

In a brief statement, the ministry says Luca Attanasio was killed in the city of Goma while traveling in a convoy of the United Nations stabilization mission in Congo.  

It says an Italian military policeman who accompanied the envoy was also killed in the attack.

Reuters, citing the Virunga National Park, reports the convoy was attacked near the town of Kanyamahoro as part of a kidnap attempt. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play