Africa

Ivory Coast President Moves Closer to Clinching Third Term  

By VOA News
November 03, 2020 02:49 AM
Street vendors use parasols reading "Abobo ADOland" in reference to the Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara, who is known…
Street vendors use parasols reading "Abobo ADOland" in reference to the Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara, who is known as ADO, at Abobo neighborhood in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Nov. 2, 2020.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara is moving closer to securing a controversial third term in office, with more than half the ballots tallied showing him with a majority of votes, even as two opposition candidates attempted to discredit the preliminary results. 

The top opposition candidates, former President Henri Konan Bedie and ex-Prime Minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan, say they will not recognize a Ouattara victory, claiming it was slanted because they called for a boycott of the October 31 election. 

They also said Quattara’s run for a third term is illegal because it violates the constitution, which allows presidents to serve two terms. Ouattara rejected that notion, saying the approval of a new constitution in 2016 allowed him to seek a third term.  

The opposition announced late Monday, the formation of a transition council that helps create an alternative government, which will outline a blueprint for a fair presidential election.  

The Ivory Coast government did not issue an immediate response to the opposition’s plans. 

