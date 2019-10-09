Africa

Jailed Tunisian Presidential Candidate to Go Free

By Associated Press
October 9, 2019 12:45 PM
Parliamentary election candidate Yeah Loumi, right, of the Kalb Tounes (The heart of Tunisia) party, talks with man in a cafe outside Tunis, Oct.1, 2019.
Parliamentary election candidate Yeah Loumi, right, of the Kalb Tounes (The heart of Tunisia) party, talks with man in a cafe outside Tunis, Oct.1, 2019. The party leader, Nabil Karaoui, will be released soon, according to a spokesman.

TUNIS, TUNISIA - A spokesman for the Tunisian presidential candidate jailed since August says he will be freed, four days before the vote.
 
Nabil Karaoui, a media magnate accused of money laundering and tax fraud, is expected to leave jail later Wednesday, said Jaouhar Mghribi, a top official in Karaoui's party.
 
The second round of presidential voting is scheduled for Sunday.

