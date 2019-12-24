Africa

Latest Arrests Spawn Climate of Fear for Activists, Journalists in Tanzania

By Rael Ombuor
December 24, 2019 02:39 PM
Tanzanian investigative journalist Erick Kabendera leaves after he appeared at the Kisutu residents magistrate court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Sept. 12, 2019.
FILE - Tanzanian investigative journalist Erick Kabendera leaves after he appeared at the Kisutu residents magistrate court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Sept. 12, 2019.

NAIROBI - Rights groups say Tanzania's government has reduced the democratic space in the country by arresting critics and shutting down news outlets.  Activists say two incidents in the past week have heightened the climate of fear.

Tanzanian activist and journalist Bollen Ngeti was freed Tuesday, a day after he was abducted in Dar es Salaam.  He told a local media house his kidnappers identified themselves as security officials, who questioned him about a wide range of issues, most of them political.  

Meanwhile, human rights activist Tito Magoti was arraigned in court Tuesday, charged with using a computer program to steal about $7,500, or 17 million shillings, from various individuals.

Anne Henga, executive director of the Legal and Human Rights Center in Tanzania, said the charges are fabricated.

“They alleged that he has made an app with his colleague which assisted them to make the 17 million [shillings]," she said.  "Tito is not an IT expert, he cannot do that. What we know, Tito is very active on social media. He has been tweeting a lot of things challenging what has been happening especially on the freedom of expression.”

Rights groups have accused Tanzania's President John Magufuli of creating a hostile environment for any opposing voices.

In October, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, in two separate reports, said the government's repression of human rights defenders, the media and opposition parties had intensified since 2015.

Jones Sendodo of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders coalition said the situation for activists and journalists is becoming worse.

“We have been the voice of the voiceless, and when the voice of the voiceless is being targeted, now that creates a lot of fear because initially we did not receive any kind of threats, but these days they are targeting us," said Sendodo. "They know once any violation happens, Human Rights Defenders coalition is going to be the first organization to air that violation out. We are the target now so the operating environment is not like we used to operate before, basically we are in fear.”

Muthoki Mumo is the sub-Saharan African representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists.  She says Tanzanian authorities have greatly narrowed the space in which journalists can operate.

“This has happened in a number of ways.  We have seen the enactment or implementation of restrictive legislation for example," she said. "The online content regulations that were put into place last year that make it very expensive to be a blogger. We have seen the use of arrests and detentions.  In some cases some of these are brief.”

But one Tanzanian journalist critical of the president, Eric Kabendera, has been imprisoned since July, charged with economic crimes for which he cannot get bail.

Meanwhile, freelance journalist Azory Gwanda has not been seen since November 2017.  

Mumo says the public wants answers.

“Where is Azory? And his family needs this, his colleagues need this," she said. "The Tanzanian journalistic community needs this, because for as long as Azory is missing, there is always a question of ‘Could this happen to me?’ and also the additional question of 'If something happens to me, is the government willing to investigate and provide answers to my family and colleagues?'"

Earlier this year Tanzania’s foreign minister said Gwanda had died but later retracted that statement.

 

 

 

Related Stories

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 21: Sandra Mims Rowe (L) and awardee Maxence Melo Mubyazi onstage at the Committee to Protect…
Press Freedom
Despite Arrests and Intimidation, Tanzanian Journalist Fights to Ensure Press Freedom
The Committee to Protect Journalists, a global press freedom group, in July named Maxence Melo, a Tanzanian journalist and founder of Jamii Forums, winner of this year’s International Press Freedom Award
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 03:01
Tanzanian investigative journalist Erick Kabendera listens to his lawyers as he sits inside the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's…
Africa
Court Postpones Hearing 8th Time For Tanzanian Journalist
Last month, Kabendera's lawyer Jebra Kambole told the court that he is pursuing a plea bargain
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 13:14
FILE - Refugees who fled Burundi's violence wait to board a U.N. ship, at Kagunga on Lake Tanganyika, Tanzania, to be taken to the port city of Kigoma, May 23, 2015.
Africa
Report: Tanzania Is Pressing Burundi Refugees to Leave
Human Rights Watch in a statement charges that the fear of violence, arrest and deportation from Tanzania is driving many of the 163,000 Burundians out of the country
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/12/2019 - 11:51
Rael Ombuor
Written By
Rael Ombuor

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive