Africa

Mayor Says Landslides Kill at Least 15 in Burundi's Capital

By Associated Press
December 23, 2019 10:43 AM
Map of Burundi
Burundi

NAIROBI - The mayor of Burundi's capital says at least 15 people have been killed by landslides caused by heavy rains over the weekend.
                   
Bujumbura Mayor Freddy Mbonimpa on Sunday evening said another 30 people were injured and dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed in the landslides earlier in the day north of the capital.
                   
One 50-year-old survivor who gave her name only as Angele said she lost her four children and her husband when their house was destroyed. She said she was spared because she had been away at work.
                   
Other residents told The Associated Press they feared the toll would be higher as searches continued for missing people.
                   
Security Minister Alian Guillaume Bunyoni during a visit to affected neighborhoods said authorities would install provisional shelters for those who lost their homes.
                   
Heavy rains in recent weeks across East Africa have killed scores of people. Earlier this month, authorities in Burundi said at least 28 people died in landslides.

