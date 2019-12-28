Mogadishu Car Bomb Kills at Least 76

Mogadishu's Aamin Ambulance Service says at least 76 people are dead and scores injured after a huge vehicle bomb exploded at a busy intersection on the southwestern side of Somalia's capital.

The death toll is likely to rise, with some officials saying as many as 90 peopple are dead.

A man assists a civilian injured at the scene of a car bomb at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 28, 2019.

Witnesses say the blast occurred at a security checkpoint at an intersection used by vehicles leaving and entering Mogadishu from the town of Afgoye. An officer said it was a truck bomb.

Reports indicated the vehicle filled with explosives was targeting a busy taxation office where vehicles stop to pay their road taxes.

A general view shows the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 28, 2019.

A witness told VOA Somali that he saw blood and pieces of bodies.

“It’s hard to quantify, but many people died,” he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, the al-Qaida-linked terror group al-Shabab has carried out similar attacks in the past.