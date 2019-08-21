New ‘Sovereign Council’ Sworn in to Lead Sudan

Sudan's top general has been sworn in as head of a military-civilian council that will run the country until elections are held.

State news agency SUNA reports that General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan took the oath Wednesday, followed by the other members of the 11-member Sovereign Council.

Prime minister-nominee Abdalla Hamdok is expected to be sworn in by the end of the day.

Burhan led a military council that seized power in April after the military ousted longtime president Omar al-Bashir, following mass protests against his 30-year rule.

A man climbed a billboard in Khartoum to wave Sudan’s flag in honor of the agreement signing (E. Sarai/VOA)

The new council was set up under a power-sharing deal between military leaders and protesters who demanded a civilian-led government.

The military came under international pressure to reach a deal after security forces attacked protesters outside the Defense Ministry in early June, killing dozens.

Burhan is scheduled to lead the Sovereign Council for 21 months, followed by a civilian leader for the next 18.