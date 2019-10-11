Africa

Nigerian Activists Remember Abducted Chibok Girls on International Day of the Girl

By Timothy Obiezu
October 11, 2019 04:22 PM
Members of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign group sit behind tags with names of some of the remaining kidnapped Chibok school…
FILE - Members of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign group sit behind tags with names of some of the remaining kidnapped Chibok school girls during the 5th year anniversary of their abduction, in Abuja, Nigeria, April 14, 2019.

ABUJA - As the world marks International Day of the Girl on Friday, advocacy group Bring Back Our Girls in Nigeria is remembering the students who were kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents more than five years ago from the town of Chibok. The group is calling on authorities to fulfill promises made to secure the release of the girls who are still in captivity.

Some of the 276 kidnapped girls escaped and others were released through negotiations, but 112 girls are yet to be freed.

"We're in pains, frustration," said Gapani Yanga, whose niece is still being held by Boko Haram. "That is why many of the parents of Chibok girls are dying without any sickness, but because of frustration and trauma."

FILE - Schoolgirls, who escaped from Boko Haram kidnappers in the village of Chibok, arrive at the Government house to speak with State Governor Kashim Shettima, in Maiduguri, Nigeria, June 2, 2014.

Members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement say the government is diverting its focus from the search and rescue of the captives.

At a demonstration to mark International Day of the Girl in Abuja, BBOG's Maimaku Abubakar says they will not stop demanding the girls' release.

"We want to remind the whole world that there are parents out there that will be celebrating the day without their wards. We call on the West, they have all the gadgets and wherewithal to locate these girls and rescue them," Abubakar said.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has continually reassured Nigerians that his cabinet remains committed to winning the release of the remaining girls.

Political experts like Rotimi Olawale, however, have their doubts.

"We lost critical time at the very beginning when the girls were abducted," Olawale said. "To the best of my knowledge, the first 72 hours in an abduction is the most important period to be able to trace and track where the girls were taken to. The government at the time did not take advantage of that crucial time to trace them. From all intelligence, the girls have been broken down into smaller teams and kept in different locations, which makes a rescue operation very delicate and cumbersome."

Last month, a representative of the missing girls' parents attended the U.N. General Assembly in New York, in an effort to remind the world of the Chibok girls.

Today, people worldwide will celebrate the achievements of girls, but for many in the BBOG movement, their faith is weakening.
 

Related Stories

Former Nigerian minister and Chibok girls activist Obiageli Ezekwesili speaks during an interview with Reuters in Abuja, Nigeria, Oct. 8, 2018.
Africa
Chibok Girls Activist Aims to End Nigeria's Political Duopoly
The co-founder of a group to raise awareness about schoolgirls kidnapped by jihadists said she aims to become Nigeria's first woman president by mobilizing first-time voters discouraged from going to the polls by the long domination of two main parties. Obiageli Ezekwesili, 55, also a former Cabinet minister and senior World Bank official, announced on Sunday she would run as the candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) in the February 2019 vote to…
Remaining girls who were kidnapped from the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok are seen in an unknown location in Nigeria in this still image taken from an undated video obtained on Jan. 15, 2018.
Africa
Chibok Girls Changed by Shame, Stockholm Syndrome
Connections formed by years of captivity and shame at marrying militants might explain why some Chibok girls have chosen not to return home from their Boko Haram ordeal, experts say. Their militant Islamist captors released a video on Monday showing some of the remaining girls — who were kidnapped from the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok — appearing to relish their new life and disavow their old. More than 200 girls were abducted in 2014…
Default Author Profile
By
Timothy Obiezu

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl

South Sudan