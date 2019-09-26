Africa

Prince Harry Says 'No One Can Deny Science' on Climate

By Associated Press
September 26, 2019 10:23 AM
Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex helps local schoolchildren to plant trees at the Chobe Tree Reserve in Chobe district, in the Northern Botswana on September 26, 2019. / AFP / MONIRUL BHUIYAN
Prince Harry helps local schoolchildren to plant trees at the Chobe Tree Reserve in Chobe district, in the Northern Botswana on September 26, 2019

CHOBE NATIONAL PARK, BOTSWANA - Prince Harry says “no one can deny science” when it comes to climate change.

He spoke Thursday during his visit to Botswana, the latest stop on his Africa tour with his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their baby, Archie.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

Conservation is a major issue during the 10-day, multi-country trip that began this week in neighboring South Africa.

Noting the global student climate strikes inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the prince said that “it's a race against time and one which we are losing.”

He also called Botswana a place of “escapism” for him since his first visit after his mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997.

He says that “now I feel deeply connected to this place and to Africa.”

Related Stories

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, are seen during a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, on the first day of their African tour in Cape Town, South Africa, Sept. 23, 2019.
Africa
Harry and Meghan Start 1st Official Tour as Family in Africa
The first day of their 10-day, multi-country tour started in Cape Town with visits to girls' empowerment projects that teach rights and self-defense
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 09:25
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry delivers a speech as he attends Dr. Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at St. George's House, Windsor Castle in England, July 23, 2019.
Science & Health
Prince Harry Announces Massive Travel Sustainability Project
Prince Harry embarks on a massive travel sustainability initiative in partnership with key service providers that's aimed at bettering the practices of the global industry
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/03/2019 - 09:20
FILE - Diana, Princess of Wales is seen in this Jan. 15 1997 file picture walking in one of the safety corridors of the land mine fields of Huambo, Angola during her visit to help a Red Cross campaign to outlaw landmines worldwide.
Europe
Following in Diana's Footsteps, Prince Harry Backs Mine Clearance in Angola
The prince welcomed an announcement that Angola will invest millions to clear mines in the southeast of the country under a major conservation initiative
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 06/17/2019 - 14:25
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019