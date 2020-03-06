Africa

Report: Explosion Near US Embassy in Tunisia Wounds 5 Police

By Associated Press
March 06, 2020 08:03 AM
Police officers guard the blast site near the US Embassy in Tunis, March 6, 2020.

TUNIS, TUNISIA - Tunisian media are reporting that a suicide bomber on a motorcycle has set off a blast near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

The private Radio Mosaique said that five police officers were wounded in the explosion Friday. That report could not be immediately confirmed.

Police taped off the area around the blast site, which was littered with debris. The flag of the United States could be seen fluttering in the background.

Islamic extremists have targeted Tunisia in recent years, killing scores of people.

