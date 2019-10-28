Africa

Rights Groups Release Reports on Tanzanian Government's Repressive Activities

October 28, 2019 10:29 AM
FILE - Tanzania's President John Magufuli addresses a news conference during his official visit to Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 31, 2016.
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International released two separate reports Monday about the extremely repressive practices of the government of Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

The rights groups conducted their research independent of each other last year, but came up with similar findings about the activities of Mugufuli's government that have muzzled independent journalism and seriously restricted the activities of non-governmental organizations.

Roland Ebole, Amnesty's Tanzania researcher, urged Mugufuli Monday to "carefully reflect on his government's record of ruthlessly disemboweling the country's human rights framework."  

"The authorities need to put a stop to harassment, intimidation and arbitrary arrests of activists, journalists and opposition members," said Oryem Nyeko, HRW's Africa researcher.

President Magufuli has been in office four years and is up for re-election next year.

 

