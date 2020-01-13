Africa

Rival Libyan Leaders to Hold Peace Talks

By VOA News
January 13, 2020 05:10 AM
Libya Chief of Staff, Marshall Khalifa Haftar, President of the Libyan House of Representatives in Tobruk Aguila Saleh Issa, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, Fayez al-Sarraj, and Khaled Mechri attend a conference on Libya, at the Elysee...
Libya Chief of Staff, Marshall Khalifa Haftar, President of the Libyan House of Representatives in Tobruk Aguila Saleh Issa, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, Fayez al-Sarraj, and Khaled Mechri attend a conference on Libya.

The leaders of Libya's rival governments are due to meet Monday in Moscow for peace talks.

Russia's foreign ministry said both Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), and Khalifa Haftar, who commands the Libyan National Army (LNA), would take part in the meeting.

Russian and Turkish officials are also participating in the push for peace in Libya, which has struggled with instability since the death of longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.

The situation has grown more contentious in recent months as Haftar launched an offensive aimed at capturing Tripoli.

A cease-fire went into effect Sunday after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who support opposing sides, spent the week calling for the truce.

The United Nations, Arab League and European Union are urging the GNA and LNA to abide by the cease-fire, which was said to hold Sunday although some minor violations were reported.

The U.N. mission in Libya asked both warring sides to "respect the cease-fire" and efforts to hold peace talks.

European embassies in Tripoli sent out a joint statement urging Libyans to "seize this fragile opportunity to address the key political, economic, and security issues" that caused the fighting.

Arab League states called on the rivals in Libya to "commit to stop the fighting, work on alleviating all forms of escalations and engage in good faith aimed at reaching permanent arrangements for a cease-fire."

Related Stories

FILE - A member of the central security support force holds a weapon during a security deployment in the Tajura neighborhood, east of Tripoli, Libya, Dec. 30, 2019.
Africa
Libya Cease-Fire Takes Effect as Some See 'Second Syria' Brewing
UN, EU, Arab leaders urge two rival governments fighting for control to abide by the truce; US embassy in Tripoli concerned about 'toxic foreign interference'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 01/12/2020 - 08:33
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2017, file photo, rebel Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter, meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei…
Africa
Hifter’s Eastern Libya Forces to Abide by Cease-fire
It is not clear if the ex-general will also agree to withdraw his forces from around the capital
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/12/2020 - 03:22
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play