Rockets Hit 2 Cities in Ethiopia’s Amhara State

By Lisa Schlein
November 14, 2020 04:54 AM
Map of Oromia, Amhara, and Afar Ethiopia
Oromia, Amhara, and Afar Ethiopia

Two cities in Ethiopia’s Amhara state were hit by a rocket attack late Friday, the Ethiopian government said Saturday.

"A rocket was fired towards Bahir Dar & Gondar cities. As a result, the airport areas have sustained damages," the statement said.

The Ethiopian army has been battling local forces in the neighboring northern Tigray region for more than a week.

Hundreds have been killed since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the national defense force into Tigray on Nov. 4, after accusing local forces there of attacking a military base.

More than 14,500 Ethiopians have fled to Sudan and the U.N. refugee agency says more people are on their way.

On Friday, The U.N. high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in Tigray.

Her spokesperson, Rupert Colville, said Bachelet was particularly disturbed by an Amnesty International report of alleged mass killings in Mai-Kadra in southwest Tigray.

Amnesty said photographs and videos of the scene indicate hundreds of people were stabbed or hacked to death.  It says the victims appeared to have been day laborers, who were not involved in military operations.

Colville said the high commissioner was fearful of the consequences if Tigray and Ethiopia fail to heed her warning.  If fighting continues, he said, Bachelet feared the conflict could easily spill across borders, potentially destabilizing parts of East Africa.   

 

  

 

 

